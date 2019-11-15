More than a cinema: GSC’s Aurum Theatre redefines the cinematic experience with a touch of luxury

GSC’s new Aurum Theatre, available at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey in Johor Baru is set to take your movie-going experience to new heights with its luxurious and premium feel. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 15 -- Everyone loves going to the movies.

There’s just something so enjoyable about heading down to your local cinema, grabbing a bag of popcorn accompanied by your favourite soft drink, and just savouring the entire experience with your friends or family.

So, imagine that exact same experience, only this time, with an added sense of luxury and exclusivity to it.

That’s exactly what Golden Screen Cinemas has done with the introduction of their new ultra-luxurious boutique cinema called Aurum Theatre.

Aurum Theatre is designed to deliver a truly grand, enjoyable, and comfortable cinematic experience to movie-goers as it features opulent halls with luxury recliners, bespoke service, contemporary dining and more.

GSC’s flagship cinema, which was first teased in September and is named after the Latin word representing gold, is now available at The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey in Johor Baru, with three designated halls.

GSC also plans to open another Aurum Theatre, with seven halls, at The Gardens Mall in Kuala Lumpur sometime in December this year.

Guests can indulge in their delectable selection of food and beverages outside the cinema hall before the movie. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas.

With every ticket purchased to Aurum Theatre, guests will receive a premium Aurum Pass that enables them to enjoy the complete luxury cinema in all its prestige.

Customers can enjoy a wide range of services like delicious food being delivered directly to your seat, so you don’t have to miss a minute of the movie.

All these tasty treats are made and served by Jin Gastrobar and it offers a variety of fine continental cuisine, from appetisers to main courses, all freshly made to order.

You can even inform your host beforehand or during the movie of what you would like to have as the Aurum Pass comes with a selection of delectable foods and drinks like avocado bruschetta, teriyaki skewers, chicken wings, a vegetarian platter and even cocktails like their signature Gintonica.

Even if you aren’t interested in watching a movie, you can come down to Aurum Theatre to enjoy a fine dining experience at Jin Gastrobar. —Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas.

Visitors to the Aurum Theatre can even enjoy these tantalising dishes without purchasing a ticket for a movie, while those who are watching a movie can order in and have their meals delivered straight to their seat.

Speaking about the seats, GSC has taken the “luxury” aspect of the new cinema very seriously as they have also included a special offering with the use of the highly-anticipated Getha Lux Suites.

The Getha Lux Suites are exclusively designed luxury recliners and it uses plush 100 per cent natural latex foam cushioning with matching pillows that give guests cosy and comfy support to enjoy their movies with.

Built with an in-hall call for service button, USB charger and even a remote control to adjust your seat, a sense of luxurious comfort is guaranteed when you visit Aurum Theatre. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen Cinemas.

The lavish recliners also come with an array of handy amenities as well, with a wireless USB charger for devices and even a fleecy blanket to wrap around one’s self.

There is also an in-hall call button built that allows guests to call for a personal host who will tend to your needs like taking your order for food, beverages and concessions.

With fine dining, comfy recliners and even on-hand service readily available, it’s safe to say that going to the movies just got a whole lot better!