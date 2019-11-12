Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling offers up photo of herself, husband Akira when you buy her charity calendar

Fans of Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling who buy her charity calendar will be given a framed photo of her and husband Akira. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Fans of Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling are in for a treat.

Those who buy her calendar through her charity foundation will get something extra.

Sin Chew Daily reported that those who buy next year's calendar will get an additional framed photo of Lin and her husband Akira.

The daily added that sale for the calendar started on Monday, in conjunction with the double 11 Singles Day.

In the photo, Lin wears a beige coloured dress with a plunging neckline while Akira wears a white-collared shirt and beige-coloured pants.

The photo of the happy couple holding hands was also captioned "Just Married".

It was earlier reported that the couple would hold their wedding ceremony at the hometown of Lin's father at Tainan on Sunday (Nov 17).

Their wedding photos will also be revealed on that day.

Lin announced her marriage to Japanese singer Akira in June after they dated for a year.

They first met and worked together in a stage play eight years ago.