Taiwanese singers David Tao and Shin hold ‘replacement’ concert in Penang Nov 24

As promised, Taiwan singer David Tao (pic) will be performing in Penang on November 24 to replace the cancelled September concert due to non-payment by the organiser. — Image via Facebook/ DavidTaoOfficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — As promised, Taiwanese singers David Tao and Shin will return to Penang to perform for their fans, following the last minute cancellation of a concert in September.

The concert will be held on November 24 at Aspen Vision City's Vervea Trade & Exhibition Centre (VTEC).

Sin Chew Daily reported that entrance to the concert is free.

Those who bought their tickets for the September 21 concert can exchange them for the replacement concert's free tickets on November 16.

“They can exchange the tickets from 11am to 5pm at Aspen Vision City Sales Gallery. They will need to furnish either tickets they bought for the cancelled concert or receipts issued by Ticket2u," the daily reported, adding that exchange of tickets is limited to one per person.

Taiwanese singer Shin (pic) will be performing with David Tao this November 24 as replacement for a cancelled concert. — Image via Facebook/shinmusicofficial

As for other fans, they can obtain their tickets on November 17.

“They can get the tickets from 11am to 5pm at Aspen Vision City Sales Galley. On that day, they only need to register their particulars to obtain the tickets, which is also limited to one ticket per person.”

The Mandopop singers concert was aborted in September due to non-payment by concert organiser WGM Entertainment after a lawyer who was entrusted with the funds for the concert allegedly went missing.