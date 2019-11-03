‘Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ actor Brian Tarantina dies, age 60

Actor Brian Tarantina was found dead in his apartment by a relative. — Getty pic via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 3 — Actor Brian Tarantina was found dead yesterday at his home. He was 60 years old.

A family member found him unresponsive on a couch in his New York City apartment at 12.40am, Deadline reported. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Tarantina was most recently in the successful TV show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

The team behind The Marvelous Mrs Maisel released a statement mourning his passing, saying that they “love him and will forever miss him.”

Besides The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, the actor was also known for roles in Gilmore Girls, Law & Order, Blue Bloods and the Sopranos.