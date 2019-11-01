Singaporean singer turns hate comments about teeth, make-up into catchy Tamil song (VIDEO)

Suthasini gained popularity in India this year after participating in the ‘Singing Stars’ competition. — Screen capture via YouTube/Suthasini

PETALING JAYA, Nov 1 — Singaporean singer Suthasini Rajenderan has to deal with her fair share of online bashing but she never lets herself get bogged down by it.

In fact, the Vasantham Star 2011 winner found a way to put a positive spin on comments that often take aim at her teeth and make-up.

Using mean statements plucked from the YouTube comments section, Suthasini crafted a catchy Tamil song that features the words of her haters as lyrics.

Her video has been blowing up on the internet and has even caught the attention of veteran actress Mumtaz Askari, who personally contacted Suthasini to congratulate her on her maturity in dealing with online hate.

“She called me and said, ‘I’m really very proud of you. With your generation these days, hate comments are not handled in a very positive manner. You did it in a positive way,’” Suthasini told Channel News Asia.

Some of the comments spotlighted in the song are, “I just hate you”, “Your voice is super but your teeth is comedy [sic]”, and “Dance and voice is super but please don’t smile”.

The song’s hook is made up of the word “mokka”, a Tamil slang insult used to describe something or someone as “deathly boring”.

Suthasini admitted that there were more positive comments than negative ones on her channel and that she chose to leave out the more vulgar statements when writing the song.

As a newbie in show business, the 29-year-old said it was a shock to her when she first started receiving criticism on her looks.

“I started out at 21 and my bubble was very small — just my family and friends. No one would come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I hate your face’.

“When I came across such comments on Facebook and YouTube, like, ‘Oh my gosh, her smile, she needs to fix it,” I was like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’”

Despite the hate, Suthasini refused to get braces and continues to inspire young girls not to be affected by superficial opinions from others.

“The more people said, ‘You should get braces’, the more I told myself I wasn’t going to. I wanted people to recognise me as ‘that girl who can sing well’, not ‘that girl with the unique smile’.”