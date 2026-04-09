BACHOK, April 9 — A woman was fined RM2,000 by the Magistrates’ Court here today after pleading guilty to a charge of storing about 100 pornographic materials including pornographic videos in her cellphone last week.

Siti Munirah Muhamad, 32, made the plea after the charge against her was read out before Magistrate Fakhrul Razzi Abd Hamid.

The accused was charged with possessing a Realme 9 cellphone containing several pornographic video recordings at a house in Kampung Kubang Telaga here at about 8pm on April 6.

The charge was brought under Section 292 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of up to three years or a fine or both if convicted.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Aiman Syahmi Yazid prosecuted while the accused was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer, Norizaidah Abdul Salam.

Earlier, Norizaidah in her appeal requested a fine because the accused is a single mother who works as a canteen assistant with an income of RM35 a day.

“The accused has a 15-year-old daughter and promised not to repeat the offence to set a good example for her child,” she said.

Muhammad Aiman Syahmi requested a proportionate sentence as a lesson to the accused and the community.

The court then imposed a fine of RM2,000 or six months imprisonment if she failed to pay the fine. The accused paid the fine set by the court. — Bernama