KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — One of Malaysia’s most storied dining institutions is scaling back its “fleet.”

The Ship, the legendary vessel-themed steakhouse chain, has announced the closure of two of its most historic locations in Kuala Lumpur and George Town, marking the end of decades of culinary history.

The announcements, made via separate social media updates this week, reveal that the Bukit Bintang outlet in Kuala Lumpur and the Jalan Sri Bahari branch in George Town will both cease operations by the end of April 2026.

Farewell to a Bukit Bintang landmark

After 35 years of serving as a permanent fixture in the city’s Golden Triangle, The Ship Bukit Bintang will officially weigh anchor on April 19 (Sunday).

Management cited the conclusion of their tenancy as the reason for the move, though they noted that the outlet is “relocating until further notice.”

“Since 1991, The Ship Bukit Bintang has proudly been part of Kuala Lumpur’s story,” the management shared.

“For decades, this space has been more than a restaurant… It’s been a place for celebrations, milestones, and memories shared across generations.”

End of a 40-year voyage in Penang

In a separate but equally significant update, the chain announced that its Jalan Sri Bahari outlet in Penang, a heritage favourite for four decades, will serve its final steaks on April 30.

Unlike the Bukit Bintang relocation, the closure of the Sri Bahari branch is part of a broader “ongoing business restructuring.”

The management described the move as a realignment to focus on the next phase of the brand’s journey.

The news will spark a wave of nostalgia among older Malaysians, many of whom associate the restaurants with their unique ship-shaped facade and its reputation as a “go-to” spot for Western dining and special family occasions during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Despite the closure of the two branches, The Ship said it will continue to operate at its other established outlets in the city, Petaling Jaya, and Penang.