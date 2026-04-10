LOS ANGELES, April 10 — Actor Michael J. Fox has reassured fans that he is alive and well after CNN accidentally published a video obituary on its digital platforms on Friday titled, “Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox.”

The Back to the Future star addressed the error on the social media platform Threads, using humour to dispel the brief death scare that had circulated online.

“How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” Fox asked his followers. He then provided a satirical multiple-choice list of reactions:

“(A) Switch to MSNBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days; (B) Pour scalding hot water on your lap—if it hurts, you’re fine; (C) Call your wife—hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring; (D) Relax, they do this once every year; (E) Ask yourself wtf? I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike.”

A spokesperson for CNN subsequently issued an apology via People magazine, confirming the video was released unintentionally.

“The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family,” the statement read.

The incident occurred just one day after the 64-year-old actor appeared in person at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, Variety reported.

Fox was there to participate in a panel discussion for the third season of the comedy series Shrinking, in which he guest-stars alongside Harrison Ford.

During the panel, show creator Bill Lawrence expressed a desire to have Fox return for a fourth season. Fox confirmed his interest to the audience, stating, “I would love to do it — it would be my honour.”

The role in Shrinking marks Fox’s first on-screen acting project since 2020. He had previously announced his retirement from acting in his memoir, No Time Like the Future, noting that the progression of Parkinson’s disease had made it increasingly difficult to memorise dialogue and manage the rigours of a film set.

For Malaysian viewers, the complete third season of Shrinking is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+.