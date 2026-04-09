KOTA BHARU, April 9 — A man with multiple criminal records was injured after being shot when he attempted to attack police officers with a machete in front of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Machang last night.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said police had earlier received information about a shooting at the location at 11.17pm.

Following the report, a team from the Machang district police headquarters, who were conducting crime prevention patrols, rushed to the scene for further inspection.

“While checks were being carried out on two men found behaving suspiciously, one of them acted aggressively by pulling out a machete and swinging it at the policemen,” he said in a statement today.

He said the officers were forced to fire several shots at the suspect in self-defence and to prevent serious injury.

According to him, the suspect, who was shot in the thigh, managed to flee before being apprehended in a swift operation in a nearby area.

“The suspect is currently receiving treatment in hospital and reported to be in stable condition. He has been remanded for seven days,” he said, adding that no injuries were reported among the police personnel involved.

However, the second suspect fled the scene, and police are actively working to track him down.

He said further checks at the scene led to the seizure of a machete believed to have been used by the injured suspect.

“Among the suspect’s criminal records are offences involving dangerous drugs, criminal intimidation, offences related to corrosive substances, explosives and dangerous weapons, obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties, and domestic violence,” he said.

Mohd Yusoff added that the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder. — Bernama