KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A new Malaysian film titled Circus of Life, a heartfelt tribute to a mother’s unwavering love in the face of her son's unravelling reality, is set to premiere nationwide on May 7, in conjunction with the Mother’s Day period.

Written and directed by Tham Wai Fook, the movie centres on Wei, a man whose dream of building an animal circus is slowly eroded by life’s pressures.

As his ambitions crumble, his grip on reality loosens, and he becomes convinced that he has been abducted by aliens.

Through his struggles, only two people remain steadfastly by his side: his devoted girlfriend and his mother.

Even as her son drifts further into delusion, his mother refuses to give up, embarking on a deeply emotional journey to “bring him home.”

Tham sai that the story draws heavily from his personal experiences, lending the film a powerful layer of authenticity.

Celebration of Malaysian multiculturalism

Beyond its central theme of maternal love, the film also serves as a celebration of Malaysia’s multicultural fabric, captured through everyday moments in Wei's multi-ethnic neighbourhood.

These subtle portrayals range from neighbours exchanging greetings in shared corridors to a Malay girl, fluent in Chinese, helping Wei's family make a phone call.

Through these interactions, the film portrays a community where differences in background and culture are bridged by mutual understanding and support.

Adding to its authenticity, the film features a cast of non-professional actors, including Tom Phan, Faye An Ying Fei, Lai Thiam Tai, and Khok Eng Loy.

Circus of Life is produced by Hour Hand Pictures and distributed by Mega Films Distribution.

The project is also supported by the Digital Content Fund (DKD) from the Ministry of Communications, administered through the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).