KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A Penang temple has flatly denied that any event will take place on April 11, pushing back against a state leader’s claim that a “unity” banquet would go ahead in place of its cancelled Aidilfitri open house.

In a media statement today, Thean Hock Keong said reports that the Penang Zhao Zi Long Cultural and Arts Association would take over as organiser were “not true”, stressing that no programme — whether under its name or otherwise — is being held on that date.

“There is no event organised by our party on April 11, 2026,” it said, adding that the planned “Unity Event” or Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house had been fully cancelled in respect of the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP).

The temple also distanced itself from any separate gathering reportedly scheduled for 8pm at Dewan Panorama in Bagan Ajam, amid what it described as growing confusion.

The denial comes hours after Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid said a “Majlis Jamuan Perpaduan” (Unity Banquet) would be held in Butterworth on April 11, organised by the Zhao Zi Long Cultural and Arts Association together with local residents.

He said the event would proceed under the coordination of the National Unity and Integration Department, following advice that unity-related programmes fall under its jurisdiction.

Earlier, JHEAIPP had barred the Butterworth-based Thean Hock Keong from hosting an Aidilfitri open house, saying such celebrations fall under Islamic religious activities requiring approval from the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP).

In its statement today, the temple said it had complied with the directive, cancelling the programme despite maintaining that its intention was to foster unity and strengthen community ties.

It noted that concerns raised by the state mufti — that a Chinese temple organising an Aidilfitri event could create confusion and sensitivities — would equally apply to any similar programme linked to the temple, including one organised by the Zhao Zi Long association.

“As such, to avoid any misunderstanding and undesirable implications, we have decided to cancel the programme,” it said.

The temple also defended its earlier plans, saying all food prepared for the event would have been halal and supplied by local Malay traders, with the programme funded by the temple and held under the auspices of the National Unity Ministry.

It further sought to clarify that its promotional materials had stated the event would be held in front of the temple, not within its premises, and questioned why this had been raised as an issue.

While expressing disappointment, the temple said it would abide by the authorities’ decision to cancel the open house, even as it pointed to a similar event organised by a Buddhist group in Johor earlier this year that did not draw objections.

It urged both JHEAIPP and the deputy chief minister to avoid issuing statements that could further confuse the public, reiterating that its “ultimate intention” had been to promote unity.