KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysia has been selected as the first Asian stop for the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire tour, with three shows scheduled at the Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil on October 16 and 17.

The event, produced by Family Entertainment Live and co-organised locally by MUSE Group Asia and Unik Squad, follows the tour’s recent expansion across North America, Europe, and Latin America.

The “Glow-N-Fire” production was previously named the Pollstar Family Show of the Year in 2025.

The Malaysian leg will feature life-sized versions of popular Hot Wheels designs, including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Gunkster, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, and Skelesaurus.

The 2026 tour also introduces Rhinomite, a new rhino-themed truck.

In addition to the monster truck displays, the event will include freestyle motocross (FMX) performances, featuring stunts such as the “No-Handed Front Flip.”

For fans seeking closer access, a VIP Pre-Show Experience will be held two and a half hours before each performance. This ticketed session allows attendees onto the arena floor to view the trucks and meet the drivers for autograph signings.

Tickets will go on sale starting April 16, 2026, at 8am via Tri-Tix.com. Prices start at RM118, with specific pricing tiers available for children.

In conjunction with the launch, a promotional roadshow will be held at Pavilion Bukit Jalil from April 16 to 26. The first 100 customers to purchase tickets on-site at the roadshow will be eligible for a 10 per cent discount and a mystery gift.