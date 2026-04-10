PENAMPANG, April 10 — Kapayan assemblyman Chin Teck Ming has filed a Private Member’s Motion in the Sabah Legislative Assembly calling for the immediate implementation of the state’s constitutional right to 40 per cent of federal revenue derived from Sabah.

Chin said the motion, submitted to the State Assembly Speaker on April 2, seeks for Sabah to receive its entitlement under Article 112C and the Tenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution.

“I have filed a Private Member’s Motion to demand the immediate implementation of Sabah’s constitutional right to receive 40 per cent of the net revenue derived by the Federal Government from Sabah,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

The motion is supported by four Parti Warisan assemblymen: Jamil Hamzah (Bugaya), Yusri Pungut (Sindumin), Mohammad Abdul Karim (Segama) and Nurulalsah Hassan Alban (Sungai Sibuga).

Chin said the move was prompted by what he described as a significant gap between the revenue Sabah receives and the actual amount collected by the federal government from the state.

He cited official parliamentary records showing Sabah received RM125.6 million annually in 2022 and 2023, followed by RM300 million in 2024, and RM600 million in 2025, including an additional RM300 million announced last September.

“Based on available records, the total received over four years is only about RM851.2 million plus RM300 million,” he said.

However, Chin estimated that federal revenue collected from Sabah — including income tax, customs duties and petroleum-related income — ranges between RM20 billion and RM30 billion annually.

“This means Sabah’s 40 per cent entitlement is estimated at between RM8 billion and RM12 billion per year,” he said.

He alleged that Sabah could have been underpaid by between RM7 billion and RM11 billion annually, amounting to a total shortfall of between RM28 billion and RM44 billion from 2022 to 2025 alone.

“This is not just about numbers. These are Sabah’s rights that have been denied. This is the future of Sabahans taken away little by little each year,” he said.

Chin also criticised the lack of transparency over the actual revenue figures.

“Until today, the people of Sabah and the State Government have not been given full disclosure of the actual figures. Without transparency, how can Sabah claim what is rightfully ours?” he asked.

He urged the state government to act swiftly by tabling and passing the motion and reporting the status of negotiations with the federal government within 60 days.

“The Sabah government must act now, not tomorrow, and must claim every sen that belongs to Sabah,” he said, adding that legal action should be considered if necessary.

Calling for unity, Chin said the issue transcends politics and concerns the rights and dignity of all Sabahans.

“This is not about a few individuals or any political party. This is about the dignity and rights of Sabah,” he said.

He also urged the public to demand accountability.

“The people must ask how much revenue is taken from Sabah, where has it gone, and why Sabah is not receiving what was promised under the Federal Constitution.

“Public pressure is power. Only through strong and continuous pressure will the government be compelled to act,” he said. — Borneo Post