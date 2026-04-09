KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Top national number one mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, disposed of India’s Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto to storm into the quarter-finals of the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China, today.

Reigning world champions Tang Jie-Ee Wei, also the world number four, took just 37 minutes to brush aside Dhruv-Tanisha 21-13, 21-14 in the second round at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei will take on South Korea’s Kim Jae Hyeon-Jang Ha Jeong in the last eight tomorrow.

There was no such luck for Malaysia’s two other mixed doubles pairs of Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai and Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien.

In today’s second round matches, Soon Huat-Shevon fell 21-10, 15-21, 16-21 to Taiwan’s Chen Cheng Kuan-Hsu Yin-Hui, while Tien Ci-Chiew Sien were thumped 8-21, 14-21 by China’s Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui.

It was also the end of the road for national women’s singles shuttler K Letshanaa, who went down 14-21, 8-21 to South Korea’s Sim Yu Jin in 33 minutes in the second round. — Bernama