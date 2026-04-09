KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A Singapore television drama has drawn criticism in Malaysia over its depiction of the country as a base for scam operations, with its creator insisting there was no intention to tarnish Malaysia’s image.

According to Mothership, the Mandarin-language Mediacorp series Highway to Somewhere, which aired from March 9 to April 7, follows two separate road trips into Malaysia, including one storyline where a group of friends fall prey to a scam syndicate.

Filming took place across locations such as Ipoh, Kukup and Port Dickson.

Concerns were raised by several Malaysian Chinese associations, which said the portrayal could mislead international audiences and harm the country’s reputation.

One association leader said that while the series highlighted local attractions, it also risked branding Malaysia as a hub for scams, potentially affecting tourism and cultural perception.

Another group echoed these concerns, warning of possible reputational damage to Malaysia’s education sector and broader international standing, while calling on Singapore authorities to review the matter and consider halting the broadcast.

Responding to the criticism, screenwriter Ang Eng Tee said the storyline was inspired by reports of scam syndicates targeting victims in both Singapore and Malaysia.

“Scams do not only happen in Malaysia,” he said, adding that such crimes occur globally.

He noted that in the series, the syndicate leaders were depicted as foreigners operating under disguise, and that the plot ultimately shows the perpetrators being apprehended by authorities.

“My hope is for this drama to serve as a reminder that scams are becoming more and more rampant, and everyone must be cautious no matter which country you travel to,” he said.

Director Oh Liang Cai said the scam-related plotline formed only a small part of the overall narrative, which also aimed to showcase Malaysia’s scenery, including lesser-known destinations.

Ang added that the production team had intended to highlight the country positively, noting that the series had prompted some viewers to consider visiting the featured locations.

He also expressed confidence that authorities would take a broader view of the storyline, while urging audiences to watch the full series before forming conclusions.