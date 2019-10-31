Issa Rae working on HBO Max’s new comedy series

US actress Issa Rae arrives for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California June 24, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 — WarnerMedia recently announced that the Insecure creator will debut a new half-hour show on the HBO Max streaming service.

The series, currently referred to as Rap Sh*t, will follow a female rap group from South Florida as they try to break into the music industry.

Although details about the show are scarce to this date, Rap Sh*t will be executive-produced by Issa Rae, who is also writing the pilot.

Montel McKay of Issa Rae Productions will also executive-produce the series, alongside Jonathan Berry (Insecure) and Dave Becky (Master of None, Russian Doll) for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Rae is also currently working on the teen drama Sweet Life as well as the comedy Him or Her with HBO.

WarnerMedia also revealed that Elizabeth Banks and Mindy Kaling are currently working on TV series for the yet-to-launch HBO Max, respectively entitled DC Super Hero High and College Girls.

The streaming platform HBO Max will launch in May 2020 at the price point of US$14.99 (RM62.63) per month, with a catalogue including Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and the entire Studio Ghibli library, among other shows. — AFP-Relaxnews