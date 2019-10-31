Actress Rita Rudaini takes swipe at ex-husband for silence on defamatory comments about their kids

Rita (right) pictured with her lawyer Mohd Syakirin Syazwan after she lodged a police report against an Instagram user for alleged defamation. — Picture from Instagram/ritrud727

PETALING JAYA, Oct 31 — Mimi Jarum Junior actress Rita Rudaini said that her ex-husband Aidil Zafuan Abdul Razak apparently stayed silent as keyboard warriors questioned if her kids were born out of wedlock on social media.

Rita added that she was fighting a lonely battle to protect her kids as she has not received any responses from the Johor Darul Ta’zim football player thus far.

“Until now, there has been no word from him.

“As a mother, I brought this issue to light as I’m responsible for protecting the dignity of my children.

“This thing has gone viral, he has to know about it. Is he living in a cave?” she told Astro Gempak.

The 43-year-old previously lodged a police report against Instagram user Ahmad Najib Mat Arif on October 21 for alleged defamation after he posted a comment asking if her sons were born out of wedlock.

She threatened legal action against Ahmad Najib if he failed to come forward within 14 days to publicly apologise.

Ahmad Najib and Hafiidz Ahmad Mustaffa, a Facebook user who also wrote insulting comments on Facebook about Rita, appeared at the Mutiara Damansara police station yesterday to read out their apology in front of the press.

While their end of the bargain has been fulfilled, mStar reported that Rita is still mulling pursuing legal action against the duo as recompense for the damage they have done to her and her family’s image.

Rita and Aidil eloped to Thailand in 2008 before divorcing in 2013. They have two sons together.