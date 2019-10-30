Patrick Schwarzenegger to join cast of Amy Poehler’s film ‘Moxie’

Patrick Schwarzenegger has been announced as part of the cast of Amy Poehler’s next film, ‘Moxie.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 — Patrick Schwarzenegger (Midnight Sun), son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors) have been announced as part of the cast of Amy Poehler’s second feature, following her 2019 Netflix comedy Wine Country.

Written by Tamara Chestna (After), the adaptation of Jennifer Mathieu’s novel Moxie will tell the story of a young girl from a small town (played by Hadley Robinson, who got her big break on Utopia). Inspired by her mother’s rebellious past, she starts a feminist revolution in her high school.

Model-actress Lauren Tsai will also be joining Robinson, Schwarzenegger and Barinholtz as part of the cast.

The project will be produced for Netflix by Amy Poehler through her production company Paper Kite (Russian Doll), along with Morgan Sackett and Kim Lessing.

Primary photography has already begun in Los Angeles, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. The film’s release date has not yet been announced. — AFP-Relaxnews