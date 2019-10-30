After ‘sexy’ outfit remarks, actress Nadia Brian wants to sue haters for damaging her reputation (VIDEO)

Members of the public say the bride-to-be’s dress was too sexy and influenced by Western culture. — Picture from Instagram/Nadia Brian

PETALING JAYA, Oct 30 — Actress Nadia Brian is defending her outfit of choice during her bridal shower on Sunday, saying she did not go overboard as many had accused her on social media.

The 28-year-old whose real name is Nadia Najwa Mohamed Rashidi said she intends to take legal action against those who want to tarnish her reputation as an actress and entrepreneur.

The Lelakimu Yang Dulu actress said the issue was sensationalised after comments from the public were turned into headlines.

“I feel it’s normal, not too sexy at all. It became an issue when a blogger used the comments from social media as their main topic which could make readers uncomfortable,” she told Malay publication mStar.

Some comments such as ones that urged the actress to save some dignity for the grave crossed the line, said the actress.

“I could just delete those comments whenever I want. I’ve saved everything that can be used as evidence and we’ll see what my lawyer says — our country has laws,” Nadia said.

The actress became the subject of unwanted attention after a bridal shower with close friends.

At the event to celebrate her upcoming wedding with Muizz Nasruddin, the actress shared images of her clad in a striking red cowl neck dress and taking a dip in a swimming pool.

Some social media users did not approve of Nadia’s look, accusing the actress of dressing “too sexy” and following Western culture.

“Too influenced by Western culture, I don’t understand,” one follower wrote.

“I know you want to be a bride but make sure your outfit is a little decent,” said another.

Initially set to wed on September 9, Nadia’s nuptials will take place on November 9 instead.

She and Muizz were engaged on May 4 in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Earlier this year in March, actress Nelydia Senrose came under fire from the public for having sexy cupcakes in the shape of breasts and male genitalia during her bachelorette party.

Like Nadia, Nelydia’s bridal shower cupcakes were labelled indecent and as a result of Western influences.