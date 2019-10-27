Police: Body of film director Pitt Hanif feared drowned found

File picture of film director Pitt Hanif and his mother actress Fauziah Nawi. — Picture via Instagram/pitthanif

KUANTAN, Oct 27 — The body of a film director who was feared drowned after going out fishing with his friend at Sungai Jelai, Kuala Lipis yesterday, was found floating about 500m from the scene at 4.25pm today.

Lipis District Police Chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the body of Firdaus Hanif, 43, had been taken to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for post mortem.

“The search operation for the victim which entered the second day today, was stopped at 5pm,” he said when contacted.

The victim reportedly went missing near the Gemunchur Bridge in Mela yesterday, after the fibre boat he was in had capsized. His friend was found safe.

Firdaus, affectionately known as Pitt Hanif, was the son of veteran actress, Fauziah Nawi. — Bernama