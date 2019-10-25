South Korean actress Goo Hye-sun gives up on husband, will return to entertainment industry

South Korean actress Goo Hye-sun says she has given up on her husband actor Ahn Jae-hyun and will return to the entertainment industry soon. — Instagram/@kookoo900

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — After months of airing dirty linen about her marriage to Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun, actress Goo Hye-sun says she has now given up on him and expressed her intention to return to the entertainment scene.

Quoting an interview with Goo for a magazine, Sin Chew Daily reported that Goo had lost all her feelings for Ahn.

Saying she was very disappointed with Ahn, Goo related that changes to her relationship with Ahn began in March.

“One day he told me he had lost all feelings for me. Not long after that, the news spread that we are divorcing.”

She admitted that they would sometimes quarrel during their three years marriage but it never got to the extent of a possible split.

“After that incident (where he said he had lost his feelings for her), Ahn said he wanted to practise his acting skills and rented a place elsewhere.

“Since then he cut down on his communication with me. Before I knew it, we became separated,” she said, stressing that during their marriage, they seldom had big quarrels.

Goo said the last time she heard from Ahn was when she was admitted into hospital recently.

“He sent me an SMS to inform me that he will be going back to our house to get his winter clothing.”

Goo said now she too had lost all her feelings for Ahn.

“Now I no longer love him as he had stopped loving me. After all this, I learned to believe in myself and not to believe in love.”

Goo also revealed that she would be making a comeback to the entertainment scene soon and refused to let the divorce with Ahn bring her down.

“This is just a minor hiccup in my life. I will continue to be strong.”

Goo and Ahn are in the midst of divorce proceedings and the actress’ lawyer had confirmed that she would temporarily leave the entertainment industry and continue with her studies.