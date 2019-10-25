Elder brother of South Korean actress and singer Sulli declines inheritance

Sulli’s brother has declined his inheritance saying he does not want to continue spending her money. — Picture via Instagram/jelly_jilli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The elder brother of K-pop star Sulli’s has declined to accept his sister’s inheritance as news spread that their parents are fighting over the matter.

Chinese website Sina reported that Sulli left behind some five billion won (RM18 million) and there had been a fallout between her parents over the inheritance.

Quoting Korean media, Sulli’s second brother Choi Dae-hee expressed that he would pass on his portion of the inheritance saying she does not choose to spend her money with her passing.

According to Korean law, her estate can be divided among the family consisting of her parents, spouse, children and siblings as Sulli died without leaving a will.

As Sulli is still single, only her parents, two older brothers and a younger brother will inherit the money.

The portal noted that during a variety show last year, Sulli had revealed that she was staying with Dae-hee, who took the trouble to learn cooking so that he could take better care of her indicating their close relationship.

Sulli was found dead in a bedroom on the second floor of her home by her manager on October 14 after failing to contact her.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, first gained attention as a child actress, playing the young Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong before her debut with K-pop girl group in f(x) in 2009.

She took a year-long hiatus in 2014 and chose to leave the group to pursue an acting career, appearing in various dramas and films with her most recent appearance being in the popular TV drama Hotel del Luna.

Earlier this year she had released the single Goblin, surprising fans who had thought she had retired from music.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]