Malaysian production ‘Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal’ enters Oscar race for best animated film

The popular Malaysian animated film is up against the likes of ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ and ‘Frozen 2’. — Picture from Instagram/@upinipinofficial

PETALING JAYA, Oct 18 — Home-grown animation company Les Copaque has submitted its recent film Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal for an Academy Award consideration in the Animated Feature Film category.

The news was announced on Les Copaque’s Instagram page yesterday.

Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal is one of 32 films that are being considered for a nomination that includes animation favourites such as The Secret Life of Pets 2, Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2.

“Thank you, Malaysians, for your extraordinary support for the film” announced @upinipinofficial.

The nominees will be announced in January 2020 and the 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9, 2020.

‘Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal’ is one of 32 films in the running for an Oscar in the Animated Feature category. — Screengrab from Oscars.org

According to the Oscars’ official website, “films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture”.

Previously, the MSC status animation production company won several awards in Jakarta, Indonesia including Favourite Cartoon Character and Most Liked Cartoon at the Anugerah Ibu dan Anak 2015.

Listed under its international title Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris, the film took five years to complete with a RM20 million budget.

Producers said the prolonged production time was spent on perfecting all aspects of the film to create a product that will delight audiences.

Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal is voiced by actors Asyilea Putri Azhar, Ahmad Mawardi Abdul Rahman, Fakhrul Razi, Ernie Zakri and Mohd Amir Asyraf.

The film raked in over RM26 million at the domestic box office.