Bebe Rexha unveils new ‘You Can’t Stop the Girl’ video

US singer Bebe Rexha arrives for the world premiere of Disney’s ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood September 30, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 17 — The empowering anthem will appear on the soundtrack to Disney’s highly anticipated movie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which will hit theatres internationally this week.

Ahead of the film release, Bebe Rexha unveiled the accompanying music video for You Can’t Stop the Girl, which was directed by English filmmaker Sophie Muller.

The energetic visual features the Grammy-nominated vocalist leading a bevy of female runners in the streets of Los Angeles at sunset.

The clip also includes footage from the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil along with additional scenes of Rexha wandering around a butterfly-filled magical forest.

“Oh, they’re tryna shoot down angels/They’re tryna pull their wings off/So they can’t fly/And, oh, but she’s so brave, though,” she sings in the opening verse.

Rexha first announced the music video for You Can’t Stop the Girl on Twitter, writing “You are capable of anything and everything! Thank you to these amazing girls for running with me and supporting me.”

#YouCantStopTheGirl video is out now! You are capable of anything and everything! Thank you to these amazing girls for running with me and supporting me 🖤



Watch it here: https://t.co/IEnIhbTmHh pic.twitter.com/dMDC8Bxzfb — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) October 15, 2019

Later this week, the American pop star will go to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform her latest single, which also serves as the theme song for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The upcoming Disney movie will see Angelina Jolie once more portraying Sleeping Beauty’s godmother, Maleficent, following the events of the 2014 film.

She will be joined in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil by Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Harris Dickinson.

In addition to releasing new music, Rexha has been busy touring as an opener for the Jonas Brothers on their “Happiness Begins” comeback tour, with their next shows scheduled on October 20 and 21 at Los Angeles’s Hollywood Bowl.

In the meantime, discover the music video for You Can’t Stop the Girl:— AFP-Relaxnews