Two S.Koreans to be prosecuted for posting malicious comments about actress Song Hye-kyo

South Korean police will be taking two internet users to court for character assasination and malicious comments against actress Song Hye-kyo. ― Picture via Instagram/ kyo1122

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 ― South Korean police will proceed to prosecute two internet users for character assasination and posting malicious comments against Song Hye-kyo.

Korean pop culture site Allkpop reported that Bundang Police Station had recommended the duo to be indicted for violating the Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection Act.

One of the accused had posted in a blog post in June alleging Song Hye-kyo's divorce from Song Joong-ki was due to Hye-kyo having a “sponsor” in China.

The other accused faces charges for posting personal attacks against the actress.

In July, Hye-kyo's label had announced a lawsuit had been filed against 15 internet users.

Action against 13 however, failed as they had deactivated their accounts, making them unidentifiable.

Hye-kyo has been a target on social media following the divorce from Joong-ki in July.

Both parties made official announcements of the divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.