BTS to broadcast one of their concerts live in cinemas

South Korean boy band BTS poses in the press room with their awards during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Oct 16 ― The K-pop group will broadcast one of their upcoming stadium shows in Seoul, South Korea, live in cinemas.

Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final] will be filmed on October 27 at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium, which also hosts two additional “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” shows on October 26 and 29.

The concert film will be screened simultaneously in cinemas across various Asian countries, including Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan.

The performance will also be broadcast across the US, but with a time delay due to a time zone difference.

“This momentous event will unite fans around the globe in celebrating the group’s most loved hits and unprecedented international fame,” distributor Fathom Events said in a statement.

This is not the first time that BTS and Fathom Events collaborate on a concert film.

Earlier this year, the K-pop sensations screened Love Yourself in Seoul on January 26 in select cinemas across the world, attracting over a million admissions.

According to Big Hit Entertainment, the film grossed over US$11 million (RM46 million) worldwide and had the “biggest worldwide one-day box office ever for a cinema event”.

Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final] will mark BTS’s fourth concert films, following their 2018 Burn the Stage: The Movie as well as their 2019 Love Yourself in Seoul and Bring the Soul: The Movie.

The seven-member boy band recently made headlines after performing a controversial concert at Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium earlier this month, as part of their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour.

As the Guardian pointed out, the South Korean group were the first non-Arabic artists to perform in a Saudi Arabian stadium.

Despite appeals by human rights groups and their own fans, BTS defended the decision to perform in the controversy, stating “we go where people want to see us”.

Ahead of the screening of Love Yourself: Speak Yourself [The Final] on October 27, discover a trailer for the concert film below: — AFP-Relaxnews