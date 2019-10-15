S. Korean actress/singer Sulli cheerful during shooting of commercial, day before her death

South Korean actress-singer Sulli busy shooting a commercial, the day before she took her life at home in Seoul. — Instagram/jelly_jilli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A day before South Korean actress and singer Sulli was found dead at her home in Seoul, the 25-year-old was all smiles while busy shooting a commercial.

Sulli was upbeat and cheery at the shooting location, reported Sin Chew Daily, without showing any signs of what was to follow.

Pictures shared by her fans, showed Sulli posing away while smiling broadly, including with the production crew.

She was found dead in a bedroom on the second floor by her manager yesterday after failing to contact Sulli.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, first gained attention as a child actress, playing the young Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong before her debut with K-Pop girl group in f(x) debut in 2009.

She took a year-long hiatus in 2014 and chose to leave the group to pursue an acting career, appearing in various dramas and films with her most recent appearance being in the popular TV drama Hotel del Luna.

Earlier this year she had released the single Goblin, surprising fans who had thought she had retired from music.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected].