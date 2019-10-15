Neil Young’s new documentary slated for release later this month

Neil Young performs on stage in Quebec City during 2018 Festival d’Ete on July 6, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 15 — Mountaintop will hit theatres in North America on October 22, and then will be released on November 8 for fans in Europe and South America.

The music documentary was directed by Neil Young himself, who worked on the project using his pseudonym Bernard Shakey.

Mountaintop chronicles the making of Young’s upcoming new album with the Crazy Horse band, Colorado, which is slated for release on October 25.

The full-length marks the band’s first studio effort in seven years, following their 2012 Psychedelic Pill.

It is also Young’s first album with Crazy Horse that features Nils Lofgren in place of the reportedly retired guitarist Frank “Poncho” Sampedro.

When he first announced the accompanying documentary for Colorado, Young teased that Mountaintop was “a wild one”.

“You will see the whole process just as it went down! Warts and all! I don’t think a film about this subject with the openness and intensity we have captured has ever been seen,” he added.

The musician also announced that Crazy Horse will not immediately go on tour in support of Colorado, postponing two shows scheduled later this year.

In a post on his Young archives website, he added that he will spend “the duration of 2019” working on his ambitious slate of film projects.

Mountaintop is one of the 15 documentaries Young announced last August, including concert films such as A Rusted out Garage, Greendale Live and Greendale Live at Vicar Street.

None of these film projects have release dates to this date.

In the meantime, discover the trailer for Mountaintop: — AFP-Relaxnews