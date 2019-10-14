Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to feature Indonesian singer Judika alongside Malaysian vocal powerhouse Jaclyn Victor

Judika carved his name as a singer after becoming a runner-up at Indonesian Idol Season 2 in 2005. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, October 14 — Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) is set to host renowned Indonesian singer Judika with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in collaboration with Kelab Sukan Dan Rekreasi Petronas (KSRP) this weekend.

Judika is the second Indonesian artist to hold a solo concert at the prestigious venue, following the footsteps of Ruth Sahanaya in 2018.

This concert will witness Judika joining the ranks of international superstars that have showcased their brilliant musicianship at the venue known for its classical acoustics including Laura Fygi, Harry Connick Jr, Chris Botti, Diana Krall, Anoushka Shankar and Larry Carlton, as well as local artists such as Sheila Majid, Ella, Siti Nurhaliza, Yuna, Misha Omar and Dayang Nurfaizah.

Born in 1978, Judika made his name as a singer after becoming a runner-up at singing competitions such as Asia Bagus (1998) and Indonesian Idol (2005).

Together with an acapella group, Antero Boys, he won the Cerbul de aur song Festival Rumania in 2000.

He released a debut album, entitled One, in 2007 and has to date released six solo albums and two compilation albums.

Judika has a string of chart-topping hits such as Bukan Dia Tapi Aku, Cinta Satukan Kita, Aku Yang Tersakiti, Sampai Kau Jadi Milikku and Jikalau Kau Cinta, all garnering awards at prestigious events such as Anugerah Muzik Indonesia and Anugerah Planet Muzik.

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra is set to feature Indonesia pop singer Judika alongside Malaysian singer-songwriter Jaclyn Victor. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

In 2011, he became the vocalist of Mahadewa, a band fronted by Ahmad Dhani, before leaving the group in 2014.

Apart from singing, Judika is also known as an actor with five feature films to his credit.

One of the best male vocalists of Indonesia, Judika is an entertainer who often gives sell-out concerts; his last concert in Kuala Lumpur was in 2017.

Judika’s concerts at DFP will witness his songs being performed in an orchestral setting by the MPO.

Under the baton of Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, the concerts will feature Malaysian powerhouse vocalist Jaclyn Victor as guest artist.

The concerts will further enhance the MPO’s versatility in performing not just core Western classical works but also pop, jazz and R&B genres.

Each concert will last approximately 120 minutes with an interval.

Part of the proceeds from the concerts will be channelled to Dana As-Syakirin, a trust fund jointly established by Petronas and its association of wives and female staff called Petronita.

Formed in August 2003, it aims to provide assistance such as medical and financial aid to beneficiaries governed by its board of trustees.

Join Judika and Victor at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas on October 19 and 20 at 8.30pm.

