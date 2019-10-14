Former f(x) member and actress Sulli found dead in her home, police confirm

The former girl group member had made her return to music this year. — Picture via Instagram/@jelly_jilli

SEOUL, Oct 14 — Former K-pop girl group member and actress Sulli was found dead in her home today.

Korea Herald reported that her manager found the 25-year-old's body on the second floor, and that police have confirmed her passing. No details have yet been released as to the cause of death or any other findings.

Sulli, whose birth name was Choi Jin-ri, was a member of the popular K-pop band f(x) but had taken a year-long hiatus in 2014. She then chose to leave the group to pursue an acting career, appearing in various dramas and films with her most recent appearance being in the popular TV drama Hotel del Luna.

Earlier this year she had released the single Goblin, surprising fans who had thought she had retired from music.

*In Malaysia, suicide helpline Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day via 03-79568145.