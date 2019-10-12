Alfonso Cuarón signs for Apple TV+

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron has signed a multi-deal contract with Apple TV+. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — Oscar-winning film director Alfonso Cuarón is to make a number of exclusive television projects for streaming service Apple TV+.

Alfonso Cuarón is to extend his television legacy through a multi-year deal with Apple.

The director and producer of Gravity and Roma, for which he scooped a cumulative five Academy Awards, was part of the creative team on 1980s Mexican sci-fi and horror series La Hora Marcada, and co-created 2014 single-season supernatural drama Believe for NBC.

For Apple, he’ll be working on a multi-year deal (three years, per Deadline), and will be making shows through his own production company Esperanto Filmoj, and in at least partial collaboration with Anonymous Content of True Detective, Schitt’s Creek, Mr. Robot, 13 Reasons Why and more.

Of course, with the deal being only just announced, it may be several more years until the first fruits are seen.

For now though, Apple TV+ has an eight-show line-up in place for its launch on November 1, 2019.

Those include sci-fi drama For All Mankind from Outlander and Star Trek producer Ronald D. Moore, a TV set comedy The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, the Jason Momoa post-apocalypse adventure See, plus cartoon Snoopy in Space and talk show Oprah’s Book Club, as well as another Anonymous Content production in 1800s literary comedy Dickinson. — AFP-Relaxnews