'Bigg Boss' Tamil 3 winner: Malaysia’s Mugen returns home to celebrity treatment

‘Bigg Boss’ Tamil 3 winner Mugen Rao shows his trophy to fans at Batu Caves October 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — It all started with a few honks from a four-wheel drive not far from the Batu Caves Temple, and immediately almost a hundred people rushed towards the vehicle.

The situation left many people clueless, but not for the die-hard fans of Mugen Rao, dubbed by some as the “Malaysian Superhero”, who had come to pray after arriving from India earlier today.

Mugen, the Malaysian-born YouTube sensation and singer, won the reality TV show Bigg Boss Season Three in Tamil Nadu, India recently, bagging a trophy and Rs50 lakhs (RM295,027.47).

It is the Tamil version of the Indian reality television game show franchise, Bigg Boss, where contestants from all walks of life are locked in a common house for 105 days and compete with each other to win a cash prize by saving themselves from eliminations based on public votes.

The reality show created a huge buzz on social media among Malaysians.

Mugen’s popularity among his fans were indubitable as fans from all ages and some who came from outside the Klang Valley, were seen waiting for his arrival at the temple.

“I’m waiting for our superhero (Mugen). I am very proud of him as he is a role model for youngsters,” said Bala Narayanan a 47-year-old businessman, who had come with his wife and daughter.

Another fan, Yurekha Nandagoben, 26, came all the way from Melaka to fetch her mother, Shanti, who is also a big fan of Mugen. They earlier went to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to meet their idol, however, they did not get to meet him.

For someone who has been following Bigg Boss Tamil since season one, Mumtaz Yusoff, 40, was excited that a Malaysian had participated and won in the well-known reality show in India.

“I like Mugen because of his sincerity in the TV programme besides being a humble person. All his songs are popular,” said the executive from Rawang. She brought along her daughter and mother, who are also his big fans.

After performing his prayers, Mugen had a brief and spontaneous photo shoot and “wefie” with his fans.

Besides being a Youtube artiste and a singer himself, Mugen, who turns 24 on October 20, is also an actor. He has acted in Malay telemovies like Da Bomba, Gerak Khas, Sindiket Fixie, Rumah Kecil Itu, Rembau Ada WiFi, and Senandung Malam. — Bernama