‘The Elephant Queen’ trailer showcases Apple TV+’s nature doc (VIDEO)

Elephants are the world’s largest living land animals; ivory bans prevent them from being hunted to extinction. — Picture courtesy of Apple TV+ via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 8 — Apple TV+ might be more well known for its fiction and non-fiction series — and free access for serial upgraders — but there’s room for November’s new nature documentary The Elephant Queen, narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor of Doctor Strange and Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King.

Apple is bringing some finer detailing to plans for web television service Apple TV+, which will start hosting nature documentary The Elephant Queen from November 1, 2019.

With the sweeping cinematic views and dramatic turns of the BBC’s Planet Earth and directed by an Emmy-winning pair, the hour-and-a-half journey follows Athena and her calves on a migration across the African savannah.

It’s to be the service’s first such nature documentary, joining a nine-strong slate that, at launch, includes episodic shows from Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon (comedy The Morning Show), Jason Momoa (sci-fi See), and TV host Oprah Winfrey (Oprah’s Book Club).

Like the rest of Apple TV+’s offerings, The Elephant Queen will be available for subscribers through the Apple TV app for iPhones and iPads running OS 13, Macs running macOS Catalina, Apple TV 4K, HD, and up-to-date 3rd-gen Apple TV devices.

The company is also working with television display manufacturers such as Samsung, Sony, LG and Vizio, as well as streaming device brands Roku and Amazon FireTV on other versions of the Apple TV app.

Subscriptions to Apple TV+ are US$4.99 (RM21) per month per six-person Family Sharing group, or complimentary for one year with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV.

In this way the service acts as a way of encouraging consumers to join or stay within Apple’s commercial ecosystem.

Even so, it’ll still be possible for subscribers to watch Apple TV+ content directly through a Safari, Chrome or Firefox browser via the tv.apple.com website.

As a result, Apple is also able to join the online streaming services in direct competition with Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video; Disney+ continues a staggered worldwide roll-out with a US and Canadian debut on November 12.

A limited US and UK theatrical run for The Elephant Queen begins October 18. — AFP-Relaxnews