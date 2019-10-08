50 Cent teases upcoming new documentary on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

Rapper 50 Cent is reportedly working on a forthcoming docuseries dedicated to controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (right). — AFP/Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock pic via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Oct 8 — 50 Cent had previously expressed interest in obtaining the rights for a biopic on the controversial, rainbow-haired rapper.

Although the film has yet to see the light of day, the rapper is reportedly working on a series of documentaries, which will chronicle defining moments in the history of various high-profile celebrities.

Among them are Tekashi 6ix9ine, also known as Daniel Hernandez, who is currently awaiting sentencing stemming from his role in the drug-trafficking gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The episode will likely explore the rapper’s short-lived music career, which began in 2017 with his breakthrough single Gummo.

A year later, Tekashi 6ix9ine released the mixtape Day69 as well as his critically-acclaimed debut LP Dummy Boy.

The docuseries, entitled Moment in Time, will also delve into the rapper’s numerous run-ins with the law, which ultimately led to his arrest with his former manager Kifano “Shotty” Jordan in November 2018 for several federal charges.

Tekashi 6ix9ine initially pleaded not guilty to all charges but later changed his plea to guilty for nine counts, including weapons possession, armed robbery and dealing narcotics.

Moment in Time will also include six to eight hour-long episodes dedicated to Snoop Dogg, basketball player Rafer “Skip to My Lou” Alston, music producer Scott Storch as well as entertainment executive and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Henchman, with whom 50 Cent famously feuded.

Although details about the docuseries are still scarce, the Snoop Dogg episode would likely focus on the murder trial in which the rapper was involved shortly after the release of his 1993 debut album, Doggystyle.

At this time, no release date for 50 Cent’s Moment in Time has been announced. — AFP-Relaxnews