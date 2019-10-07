Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra presents ‘The Spirit of Youth’

Tokyo-born Naohisa Furusawa has been a member of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) double bass section since 2003. — Picture from Facebook/naohisa.furusawa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7— The Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO) will once again showcase its energetic, youthful spirit in its upcoming concert this Sunday.

To be led by Naohisa Furusawa, the MYPO will be presenting magnificent classical masterpieces which span nearly three quarters of the 19th century.

Aptly themed The Spirit of Youth, the concert will open with Overture to Fidelio, Beethoven’s only opera work that premiered in Vienna in 1805.

This will be followed by Chabrier’s España, a song that brilliantly captured the vivacious rhythms, brilliant colours and entrancing moods of Spain.

It is one of the most joyous and genuine works ever written about any country.

Next comes Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagnol which was an instant success, even before the song got its first public performance in 1887.

Also included in the repertoire is Schubert’s Symphony No. 8, commonly known as the Unfinished Symphony.

‘The Spirit of Youth’ will present brilliant classical masterpieces from the 19th century. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

The reasons behind Schubert’s incomplete work still remain a mystery until today.

The concert will close with Prelude to Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Wagner’s warmhearted comic opera.

One of Malaysia’s youngest orchestras, the MPYO celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2017 with a host of concerts that affirmed its stature as an orchestra to be reckoned with in this region.

Officially launched on January 13, 2006 with the objective to encourage and nurture local young musicians’ passion and appreciation of all symphonic music, the MPYO indeed is a “stage for young talent” with each section of the orchestra receiving professional coaching from the musicians of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Besides major cities in Malaysia, the MPYO has brought the beauty of its music to audiences in Singapore, Brisbane, Hong Kong and Jakarta.

Join MPYO for an energetic and lively concert on October 13 at 3pm.

