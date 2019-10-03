Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra takes audience on a Russian and French classical adventure

Professor Dr P’ng Tean Hwa is an active soloist and collaborative pianist in Malaysia and abroad. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 ― The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is geared up to mesmerise the audience with classical works by Russian and French composers next weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP).

With conductor Naohisa Furusawa at the helm, the collaborative concerts by the MPO and the Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO) will bring the audience a wondrous musical experience.

A work based on a European popular legend, Night on Bald Mountain, composed by Mussorgsky, will open the concerts.

Known for the composer’s only significant orchestral work, the song has become one of the most popular tone poems in the repertory.

Ravel Concerto for the Left Hand will feature classical works by Russian and French composers. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

Also included in the repertoire is Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5, written during the horrors and suffering of World War II.

The concerts will feature the debut of Malaysian pianist Professor Dr P’ng Tean Hwa at DFP.

P’ng, who is also UCSI University Institute of Music director, is an active soloist and collaborative pianist in Malaysia and abroad including Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Hungary and US.

Together with the MPO, he will be performing Ravel’s Concerto for The Left Hand, a work commissioned for an Austrian pianist, Paul Wittgenstein who lost his right arm during World War 1.

The song had premiered in Vienna in 1932 by the Vienna Symphony.

Be a part of this musical splendour with the MPO and MPYO on October 11 and 12 at 8.30pm.

