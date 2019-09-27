Jennifer Morrison to direct a new series for Peacock

Jennifer Morrison at the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series ‘Euphoria’ at the Cinerama Dome Theatre in Hollywood June 4, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 — Known for her roles in House and Once Upon a Time, the American actress will step behind the camera to direct the pilot of a series for Peacock, NBC Universal’s upcoming streaming platform, reports Variety.

Called One of Us Is Lying, the series being developed is inspired by the novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus, out in 2017. The story follows what happens when five high school students go into detention but only four come out alive.

The project was originally being developed for NBCUniversal’s E! network, but moved to Peacock in August. Universal Content Productions is producing the project. No cast announcements have been made at the moment.

One of Us Is Lying is the third series that Jennifer Morrison will have directed. The House actress directed the fifth episode of Euphoria, HBO’s series starring Zendaya. She also teamed up with Zosia Mamet (Girls) to direct Fabled, an anthology that premiered at the Tribeca Festival in 2018. Jennifer Morrison made her debut as a director in 2015 with the short film Warning Labels, followed by her first feature-length film, Sun Dogs, in 2017.

Despite her steps into directing, Jennifer Morrison is mainly known for her acting, especially for roles in the hit series Once Upon a Time on ABC, How I Met Your Mother on CBS, and as Dr Allison Cameron in House on Fox. She is continuing her work in front of the camera in the drama series This is Us for which she has been cast in a major role for the fourth season.

NBC Universal is developing many new projects for the Peacock streaming platform. Saved by the Bell, Battlestar Galactica, and Brave New World have all been ordered by the American television giant for the launch of its VOD service expected in April 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews