See this new clip for Will Smith’s ‘Gemini Man’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Ang Lee’s upcoming sci-fi thriller ‘Gemini Man’ that stars Will Smith and Clive Owen.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — Paramount Pictures has released a new clip for Ang Lee’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Gemini Man that stars Will Smith.

In the film, Smith plays an assassin named Henry Brogan who is trying to retire but instead finds himself being the target of his younger clone.

Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Benedict Wong, Linda Emond, Ralph Brown and Theodora Miranne also star in the film.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Henry Brogen (Smith), an ageing assassin attempting to exit his career, finds himself going against a younger clone of himself who can predict his every move.”

Gemini Man is set for US release on October 10.