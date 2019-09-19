‘America’s Got Talent’ crowns blind and autistic singer as season 14 winner (VIDEO)

22-year-old Kodi Lee has been crowned winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 14. — Screngrab via Twitter/America’sGotTalent.

PETALING JAYA, Sept 19 — Blind and autistic singer and pianist, Kodi Lee, has won season 14 of America’s Got Talent (AGT).

The 22-year-old came out on top against the other top five finalists, with Detroit Youth Choir coming in second and comedian Ryan Niemiller, dance crew V. Unbeatable and military choir Voices of Service placing third, fourth and fifth respectively.

“I feel so amazing, it’s unbelievable!” Lee told AGT host Terry Crews after winning.

An overnight viral sensation, he blew away AGT’s panel of judges, Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union and Howie Mandell, on May 28 performing Donny Hathaway’s A Song For You, which earned him the Golden Buzzer by Gabrielle Union — ensuring him of a place in the next round.

Not that Lee needed it though, as he astounded every person in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, with his performance that went viral.

His audition, which saw him get a standing ovation from the crowd and judges, has since been viewed over 46 million times on YouTube.

In the quarter-finals, Lee once again blew audiences away as he sang Paul Simon’s 1970 classic, Bridge Over Troubled Water, after Cowell gave him special permission to perform the song.

Breezing into the semi-finals, Lee received another massive standing ovation as he performed Calum Scott’s You Are The Reason, which was more than enough to put him through to the season finale.

Kodi Lee with Leona Lewis during their rehearsals for their duet in the season finale. — Screengrab via Facebook/KodiLee.

In the season finale, Lee performed a duet with British singer Leona Lewis before he sang Freya Ridings’ Lost Without You, promising him the win — which not only comes with the title, but also a US$1 million (RM4.19 million) prize.

Born with optic nerve hypoplasia and being diagnosed with autism when he was just four years old, Lee has become an inspiration since he first appeared on the show.

Social media users sing praises for Kodi Lee after he won the talent show. — Screengrab via Twitter/America’sGotTalent.

Social media users flooded the Internet with congratulatory messages, clearly delighted at his achievement and as one user rightfully summed it up: He is “so talented and an inspiration to all!”