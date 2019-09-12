Yuna leads stylish Malaysian celeb pack at New York Fashion Week

Head to toe in red, Yuna on her way to catch a fashion show by tennis star Serena Williams’ namesake label. — Picture via Instagram/Yuna

PETALING JAYA, Sept 12 — Malaysian celebrities brought their A-game whilst attending a series of fashion shows and rubbing shoulders with the entertainment industry’s biggest at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events of the year, NYFW brings together the crème de la crème of the fashion community — but our own celebs held their own as they joined the convergence of the fashion world in the Big Apple.

Yuna

Los Angeles-based Kedah-born singer Yuna was spotted at several fashion shows in the Big Apple such as Jonathan Cohen, DKNY, Alice and Olivia and a Carolina Herrera store opening to name a few.

The 32-year-old hijabi icon was also seen at Serena by tennis heavyweight Serena Williams where she sat front row next to supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio.

Impressed by the Prabal Gurung Spring 2020 ready to wear show, Yuna gushed over the Singapore-born US-Nepalese designer’s celebration of diversity.

She also attended Rihanna’s much talked about Savage x Fenty lingerie show, wearing a black pair of pyjamas designed by the Diamonds singer.

Yuna’s final NYFW show as a guest was Badgley Mischka where she was seen wearing a midi green floral dress.

“Thanks for having me and dressing me,” she wrote.

Neelofa

Actress and TV host Neelofa too was in good company, traipsing around New York City attending shows by Longchamp, Tory Burch, Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs.

The highlight of Neelofa’s trip was meeting US fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger who dropped by the television host and entrepreneur’s fitting session at his store ahead of the designer’s eponymous label’s experiential TommyNow show.

Scha Alyahya

Fellow Malaysian actress and TV host Scha Alyahya was also spotted at Tory Burch where the two pals matched their outfits.

Scha later attended a dinner with Michael Kors’ South-east Asia team at a rooftop restaurant in the vibrant city.

On Saturday, the mum of popular child star Lara Alana celebrated the launch of the Alexander Wang x Bulgari capsule collection where she was seen queueing up outside 712 Fifth Avenue while carrying the Italian luxury brand’s Serpenti Forever Bucket Bag.

Scha’s husband Awal Ashaari also travelled to New York to accompany his wife of seven years.

Farah Nabilah

Carrying out her duties as Maybelline Digital Collaborator in New York for fashion week, model and Titian Cinta star Farah Nabilah was lucky enough to meet some of the most sought after names in the industry.

Over the weekend, she spent an afternoon with supermodel Gigi Hadid, also a fellow Maybelline spokesperson, exchanging makeup tips and tricks over a meal in Manhattan.

“Had a great time with her. She asked to put phones away to just enjoy the afternoon,” the 27-year-old Malaysian celebrity wrote.

Farah also met Victoria’s Secret models Josephine Skriver and Adriana Lima, and found herself starstruck seeing actresses Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson as they arrived for Michael Kors.