Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra presents ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ in concert

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra’s resident conductor Gerard Salonga is set to lead the ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ concerts. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is set to turn Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) into a grand cinema with the “live” accompaniment to the screening of blockbuster Raiders of the Lost Ark next weekend.

This, however, is not the first time that MPO has embarked on such an initiative in bringing excitement to their audience.

In the past, MPO had presented the “live” soundtrack for the screenings of movies such as Psycho, Home Alone, Casablanca, Ola Bola, Ratatouille and Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times and The Gold Rush.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is a 1981 American action-adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg.

It stars Harrison Ford as archaeologist Indiana Jones who battles a group of Nazis searching for the Ark of the Covenant.

It became the highest grossing film on the same year and was nominated for eight Academy Awards in 1982.

Relive your favourite moments of the 1981 blockbuster ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ at the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra next weekend. — Pictures courtesy of Philharmonic

It won Best Art Direction, Film Editing, Sound, Visual Effects and a Special Achievement Award for Sound Effects Editing.

John Williams’ epic score will be performed live to picture by a full symphony orchestra.

Williams has composed the music for more than 100 films including all eight Star Wars films, the first three Harry Potter films, Jaws, E.T., Saving Private Ryan, Hook, Home Alone and Jurassic Park.

He has also composed themes for four Olympic Games.

A five-time Oscar winner, Williams has also garnered awards at the British Academy Awards, Grammy and Golden Globe.

In 2009, he received the National Medal of Arts, the highest award given to artists by the US government.

The two concerts will be led by MPO resident conductor Gerard Salonga.

Relive your favourite moments of this action-packed adventure on September 21 and 22 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.