‘Gag order’ for S. Korean celebrity couple Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun

A ceasefire is in place for Korean celebrity couple Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — After an intense and heated exchange of words between South Korean celebrity couple Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun that went on for weeks, the deafening silence from both screen stars over the last few days may have left fans wondering what happened.

The reason?

A supposed ‘gag order’ in place that involved the intervention of their respective lawyers and friends.

Quoting a source, Korean pop culture website Allkpop reported that the couple “do not want to be talked about anymore”.

Attempts by the media to get the couple's lawyers to reveal details of the couple’s divorce process however have proven futile.

Is this the end to the mudslinging? — Picture via Instagram

"We cannot make any comments on this matter. We are sorry," was the only statement issued.

While it is unsure who are the parties involved in the mediation and what were the terms of the ‘gag order’ itself, the lack of comment even from their friends and close acquaintances has been taken by many as proof of the directive.

Goo is about to release her book I'm Your Companion Animal while Ahn is in the midst of filming a Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) drama, People with Flaws.

Goo had previously posted and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where her husband had asked for a divorce.

She had last accused Ahn of having an affair with fellow actress Oh Yeon-seo.