Girlfriend of Mimi Kung’s soon-to-be ex husband says wouldn’t have hooked up if she knew he was an actor

It is the end of wedded bliss for Hong Kong actress Mimi Kung and Chinese actor Lin Wei. Shown here is Kung with daughter Ashley Lin. ― Picture via Instagram/kung_mimi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 ― The girlfriend of Chinese actor Lin Wei claims she was unaware he was an actor before going out with him.

Cora Liu Zhuo-mei said if she knew, she would have stayed away from the married actor.

“If I knew he was an actor from the start, I would have stayed away. I feel cheated by him,” China Press reported the businesswoman as saying.

On being compared to Lin's ex-wife Hong Kong actress Mimi Kung, Liu said she was confident of her own achievements.

It was previously reported that the celebrity couple had been staying apart for some time and was in the midst of divorce.

The issue between Lin and Kung, who played the role of Guan Yin in TVB series Journey to the West with Dicky Cheung, was exposed after Lin, whom Kung had been married to for 20 years, was caught kissing Liu passionately on the streets of Taiwan.

Lin and Kung have two children.