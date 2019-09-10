Taiwan-based Australian singer Kimberley Chen stirs up frenzy in bikini while dog walking

Kimberley Chen got tongues wagging for her bikini post. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Kimberley Chen

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Australian singer Kimberley Chen raised eyebrows when she shared pictures of herself walking her dogs at a railway station — in a bikini.

The two images, Sin Chew Daily reported, got fans excited, with many commenting about her curves.

Many commented she looked sexy and her body was in proportion while others dwelled on her choice of bikini, which was beige in colour.

“From afar, it looks like she was naked!” was one of the many reactions to her Facebook post that has since gotten over 11,000 reactions and 288 comments.

The 25-year-old, who sings in both English and Mandarin appears to be basking in the success of her debut single Love You which has exceeded 100 million views on Youtube two weeks ago.