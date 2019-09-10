Awkwafina's upcoming series reveals title, directors

Rapper Awkwafina attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios, in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 — The half-hour scripted comedy from the Ocean's Eight star will air on Comedy Central.

The series, to be led by rapper and Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's Eight star Awkwafina — whose real name is Nora Lum — will be titled Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.

It's loosely based on Awkwafina's real life growing up in Flushing, Queens. Raised by her father (BD Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn), along with her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora relies on her family as she learns to navigate adult life in Queens.

The 10-episode show will be directed by Emmy-nominated actress and director Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Lucia Aniello (Broad City), Jamie Babbit (But I'm a Cheerleader), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as the Daniels (Swiss Army Man), Steven Tsuchida (Younger) and Anu Valia (The Other Two).

Currently in production in New York, Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is set to premiere on Comedy Central in January 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews