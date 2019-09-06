Supermodel Lin Chi-ling's pregnancy news announced by Taipei mayor

Will there be the pitter-patter of tiny feet for Lin Chi-ling and Akira soon? — Picture from Instagram/ exileakira_official

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Is Taiwanese actress and model Lin Chi-ling pregnant?

It appears so and the bearer of good news was Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Ko did the reveal during an interview with Taiwanese media where he was asked whether local journalist Huang Jingying or Lin was prettier.

He, however, blurted out that there should not be any comparison as Lin married and pregnant.

But he changed the topic when pressed by the media.

Following Ko’s revelation, Lin declined to comment when asked by Chinese media.

Lin had previously posted a picture of herself with a bowl of rice and asked her fans whether she had put on a lot of weight.

“From now onwards, can only eat one bowl of rice,” she captioned.

Social media users, however, did not react positively to Ko’s revelation.

“Yet to reach the first trimester. Best not to announce,” commented a user.

“What a busy body mayor,” remarked another user.

It was previously reported that the 44-year-old Lin had sought the help of a fertility clinic to get pregnant, a month after her June wedding to Japanese pop star Akira.

If the treatment was successful, she is expected to be a mother next year.

Following her sudden marriage, fans had been paying close attention to her waistline, insisting that there was a baby bump.