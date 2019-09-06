John Mayer chronicles his recording process in new video for ‘Carry Me Away’ (VIDEO)

John Mayer performing on his ‘The Search for Everything’ World Tour at the AT&T Center August 3, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Carry Me Away marks Mayer’s first new offering in nearly seven months, following his single I Guess I Just Feel Like.

The crooner first announced the contemplative song a week ahead its release, in a post captioned “Carry Me Away, or what I did on my summer vacation.”

He later shared some of the song’s lyrics on Instagram, “I’m such a bore/I’m such a bummer/There must be more/Behind the summer/I want someone/To make some trouble/Been way too safe/Inside my bubble.”

Carry Me Away arrived with an accompanying music video, which documents Mayer’s recording process in the studio. “Can I just start giving you pieces to put in there,” he says to an off-camera person in the beginning of the visual.

The rest of the clip shows the many hours that went into recording Carry Me Away, with Mayer being joined in the studio by several producers and session musicians.

Mayer’s most recent and seventh studio album, The Search for Everything, arrived on April 2017. It was followed by two one-off singles, New Light and Guess I Just Feel Like, which prompted fans to speculate that the singer was working on a new project.

As pointed out by Complex, Mayer has recently revealed in an Instagram Q&A that he does not intend to record a new album until 2020.

Earlier this year, the crooner was named an executive producer for an upcoming TV series based on one of his songs, The Heart of Life, which appeared on his 2006 Continuum album.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will follow a set of adult siblings from different worlds who discover that they are related.

Heart of Life was created by Ben Queen and will be executive produced by Mayer alongside Fresh Off the Boat stars Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, and Paul Weitz.

In the meantime, discover the video for Carry Me Away below. — AFP-Relaxnews