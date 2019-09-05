Singapore among cities to hold auditions for girl group to be formed by agency of K-pop stars BTS

The agency that manages K-pop megastars BTS will be in Singapore October 12, 2019 holding an audition for a new all-girl group it is forming. — Picture from YouTube via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 — Aspiring K-pop stars in Singapore are being offered the chance to try out for the big time.

Big Hit Entertainment — the agency that manages Korean boy band BTS — and its newly acquired label Source Music will be holding global auditions to find a new girl group, it announced yesterday.

The “Plus Global Audition” will include an October 12 audition in Singapore, as well as in 15 other cities including Seoul, Melbourne, New York and Bangkok, from October 5 to 27.

According to Soompi, a K-pop news website, the agency plans to debut the girl group in 2021.

On July 28, Big Hit announced that it had acquired Korean entertainment company Source Music, expanding Big Hit’s range of artists, reported Forbes magazine.

Big Hit said it had identified “high growth potential in the girl group category”.

The agency’s current superstars, BTS, are the highest-paid boy band and K-pop act in 2019, according to Forbes, after taking home US$57 million (RM238.9 million) in pre-tax income over the past year.

The boy band have played twice in Singapore, most recently in January this year at their “Love Yourself” world tour, where the seven-member band played to a crowd of 45,000 at the Sports Hub. — TODAY