Claiming supernatural attacks, rapper Caprice offers RM30k for bomoh's identity (VIDEO)

The musician, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, shared clips of the eerie discovery with his 680,000 followers on Instagram. — Courtesy of Instagram/capriceofficial

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 — Local rapper Caprice claims to be the target of black magic after a mysterious object was found in front of his car last night.

A video of the charred remains of an insect, said to be a pelesit (evil spirit), with a strand of hair protruding from its body was uploaded to the musician’s Instagram page.

Traditional Malay folklore often associates the pelesit with grasshoppers or bush crickets as they are believed to be able to transform into the insects.

Caprice was left fuming at the discovery and announced a RM30,000 cash reward for whoever could reveal the identity of both the bomoh (Malay shaman) and the person who paid the bomoh.

“The next time you want to send something over, send something with horns la.

“You better pray to the devil that I don’t find you,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Abang Gurau Je singer also apologised for not being himself lately and added that while he usually wouldn’t pay heed to “spiritual nonsense,” he had to take a stand after seeing his friends go through similar incidents over the past two weeks.

“I don’t know what to believe. I just want answers.

“And then I also want to slap the person behind this before letting God handle the rest.”

Caprice gave the person behind the supposed hex 48 hours to apologise and warned that his people would be “out for blood” should an apology fail to materialise.