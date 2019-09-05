Claiming supernatural attacks, rapper Caprice offers RM30k for bomoh's identity (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 — Local rapper Caprice claims to be the target of black magic after a mysterious object was found in front of his car last night.
A video of the charred remains of an insect, said to be a pelesit (evil spirit), with a strand of hair protruding from its body was uploaded to the musician’s Instagram page.
Traditional Malay folklore often associates the pelesit with grasshoppers or bush crickets as they are believed to be able to transform into the insects.
Caprice was left fuming at the discovery and announced a RM30,000 cash reward for whoever could reveal the identity of both the bomoh (Malay shaman) and the person who paid the bomoh.
“The next time you want to send something over, send something with horns la.
“You better pray to the devil that I don’t find you,” he wrote on Instagram.
Yo lain kali nak hantar barang, hantar yang ade tanduk lah.. you better pray to the devil that i dont find you. 🐅 RM30,000 cash reward for the person who can identify: 1. The bomoh 2. And the person who paid the bomoh. P.S- guys im so sorry for not being like my usual self lately. Caprice jarang ambik port pasal bende spiritual / hantu / sihir semua ni. But lately, so much weird shit have been happening around me and my friends. Caprice baru balik dari tengok movie tibe2 jumpe a dead pelicit macam terbakar with rambut coming out from the body. Im tired bro. I dont know what to believe. I just want answers. And then i also want to slap the person behind this before letting God handle the rest. 🐅
The Abang Gurau Je singer also apologised for not being himself lately and added that while he usually wouldn’t pay heed to “spiritual nonsense,” he had to take a stand after seeing his friends go through similar incidents over the past two weeks.
“I don’t know what to believe. I just want answers.
“And then I also want to slap the person behind this before letting God handle the rest.”
Caprice gave the person behind the supposed hex 48 hours to apologise and warned that his people would be “out for blood” should an apology fail to materialise.