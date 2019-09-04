Netflix orders South Korean series 'Round Six'

Netflix has called on Hwang Dong-hyuk to direct its upcoming original series ‘Round Six'. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has directed 2014’s Miss Granny and 2011’s Silenced (2011), will helm Netflix drama Round Six, according to Deadline.

The series, which is the first that the streaming giant has ordered on the Asian market, will tell the story of “people who fail at life for various reasons” but get invited to participate in a survival game with a ten million dollar prize at the end.

The adventure takes place in a secret location in which the players are trapped, until one of them is declared the winner.

Dong-hyuk recently directed The Fortress, which was awarded the Best Screenplay prize at the Blue Dragon Film Awards. His most famous film, Miss Granny, told the story of a 74-year-old woman who regains the appearance of her youth.

“I’m already thrilled at the prospect of introducing ‘Round Six’ to a global audience through Netflix. I also have high expectations for the great collaborative work I’ll be having with them,” said Dong-hyuk in a statement.

The series’ release date has not yet been released. — AFP-Relaxnews